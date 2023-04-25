Mattel unveils first-ever Barbie doll with Down Syndrome as part of Fashionistas line

Mattel, the parent company of Barbie, announced the addition of a new Barbie doll with Down Syndrome, in a step toward inclusivity.

In a news release, dollmakers worked closely with the National Down Syndrome Society to empower individuals with Down Syndrome and their local families by providing resources, driving policy change, and engaging with local communities.

Barbie Fashionistas Line 2023 (Mattel)

“It was an honor working with Barbie on the Barbie doll with Down Syndrome,” said Kandi Pickard, President and CEO of the National Down Syndrome Society. “This means so much for our community, who for the first time, can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them. This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation. It is a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating.”

Dollmakers designed the doll with a new face and body sculpture that illustrates women with Down Syndrome, including a shorter frame and longer torso. The doll also wears a butterfly dress with yellow and blue colors, and pink ankle foot orthotics to match her outfit.

The new doll is part of the 2023 Fashionistas lineup which includes dolls wearing braces, wheelchairs, and with prosthetic legs.

The Barbie doll is now available online and will also be available in stores this summer.