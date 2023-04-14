Celine Dion debuts new music months after announcing diagnosis with rare condition

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Celine Dion performs live at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 05, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Redferns)

Months after announcing that she has a rare neurological disorder, Canadian singer Celine Dion is now debuting new music.

On Thursday, in a post on her Instagram account, the singer shared that her single “Love Again,” is now out.

The song is the title track to the forthcoming movie of the same name starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, and Dion.

“Mark your calendars, on May 5, the movie hits theatres and on May 12, the full album, featuring five new Celine songs, will be available,” the caption on the Instagram post reads.

RELATED: Celine Dion cancels shows because of stiff person syndrome

Last year, in an emotional Instagram video, Dion revealed she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a progressive neurological condition that has no cure.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” she said in the video. “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

According to the U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, “scientists don’t yet understand what causes SPS, but research indicates that it is the result of an autoimmune response gone awry in the brain and spinal cord.”

Symptoms of the disorder may include stiff muscles in the torso, arms, and legs and heightened sensitivity to noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms.