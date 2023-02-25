Comics for kids: Bedrock City partners with national charity to donate comic books to children in need

Comic book heroes come to SA today through Sunday!

If you have any old comic books just lying around, how about donating them to kids in need?

From now until March 2, Houstonians can either donate $5 or five comic books at any Bedrock City Comics location.

All donations will benefit Comic Books for Kids, a nonprofit charity organization that provides comic books to children in hospitals and cancer centers, all across the U.S.

Customers who donate at Bedrock City will receive 40% off any one graphic novel or manga.

Bedrock City has five locations across the Houston area, including in Clear Lake, Galleria, and 1960. Click here to find a location near you.

For any further information on donations or more, click here.