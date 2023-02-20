Go Texan Day 2023 is coming: Looking good this year? This is where to share your amazing rodeo looks🤠

A Click2Pins.com submission with the caption: "Circa 2000 Go Texan Day…little brother didn’t wanna be a cowboy that day!"

HOUSTON – It’s the week of Go Texan Day.

The actual day is on Friday and it’s right around the corner -- at least that’s what we tell ourselves early in the week.🤠

Go Texan Day is a beloved Houston tradition and the unofficial kickoff to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, celebrated on the Friday before the rodeo begins. The day brings Houstonians together to celebrate Western heritage and get people in the rodeo spirit.

Are you getting in the rodeo spirit? Grab your outfit and try it on early! Share your best looks with us here on Click2Pins.com and we could feature you on-air and online throughout rodeo season. Be sure to put it in the category EVENTS>>RODEO.