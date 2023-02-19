Allison Holker thanks fans for support after tWitch’s death: ‘It’s brought us so much hope’

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: In this image released on October 14, tWitch speaks onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ widow, Allison Holker, is thanking those who have shared messages of support and love with her family after her husband’s death.

“It has been very challenging and emotional,” Holker said in a video shared to Instagram Feb. 18. “But you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Stephen impacted your life.”

Boss died by suicide at age 40 in December last year. He was a DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and a dancer, coming in second on the fourth season of “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2008.

Read more on NBC News/TODAY Show here.