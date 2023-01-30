Katy WolfPack Special Olympics cheerleaders earn gold medals at Dallas competition

KATY, Texas – Congratulations Katy WolfPack Special Olympics cheerleaders!

KPRC 2 learned from mom Stacey LaViola that Katy WolfPack Special Olympics cheerleading team won gold medals the weekend of the NCA Cheerleading Competition at Kay Bailey Hutchison Stadium in Dallas on Jan. 20.

“Coach Dana and her daughter, Coach Kalea have been working with the cheer team for eight months,” LaViola wrote to KPRC 2.

LaViola said the team won gold medals, and the team’s service dog, Winston, earned a medal.

“He helps a student with balance and mobility as well as confidence to fall because he’s always there to help her up,” LaViola wrote.

“Wanting a sense of belonging and being part of a group is what we all want for our kids,” LaViola wrote. “These athletes are committed to bonding with teammates despite obstacles and diagnosis. Learning to overcome even with their ‘unique abilities’ has been the determination of Katy WolfPack. We spend lots less focus on their disabilities, and encourage the athletes to work hard and continue to develop friendships and perseverance, teaching them while meeting weekly to learn this routine.”