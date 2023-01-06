PHOTOS: Savor it - This Hyde Park home on market for $1.9M has high-end looks that scream ‘style’ 👀💖

HOUSTON – A Hyde Park home built in 2017 is on the market for $1,929,000 and it’s got all the high-end luxury you’re likely drooling over on Instagram.

The home has style, seriously, y’all. Not everyone can pull off knot accents hanging from the ceiling or THAT wallpaper, but this conglomeration of tied-together style really, really works.

The three-bedroom, three bathroom and one half-bathroom home at 1919 Elmen Street is 3,907 square feet of living space on a 4,992-square-foot lot.

We’ve seen a lot of homes and won’t hesitate to say this about this one -- what a lot of style packed in and it’s all so pulled together. The photos just might make you want to call up an interior designer STAT or if you’re the DIY-type like us take lots and lots of notes.

Take a look inside the home below. The full listing is here. Marnie Greenwood is the listing agent. Maybe you can ask her about negotiating some of those PERFECT furniture pieces into the deal...(just wait until you spot the wrought-iron canopy bed, those shearling white chairs in the living room and the plush pink bed in the guest suite -- now that’s some lovely decorating). No promises, but some stunning staging in this one.

1919 Elmen St (JG Photography)

