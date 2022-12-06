Kirstie Alley: These are 5 of the beloved star’s most memorable, acclaimed roles

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 16: Kirstie Alley enters the Celebrity Big Brother house at Elstree Studios on August 16, 2018 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Kirstie Alley died Monday of cancer that was only recently discovered, her children True and Lillie Parker said, the Associated Press reported. She was 71.

Rebecca Howe on “Cheers”

Alley played Rebecca Howe, the manager of Cheers, after Shelley Long left the hit series at the height of its popularity. Alley was on the show from 1987 through 1993. She won an Emmy and a Golden Globe in 1991 for this role.

Mollie in “Look Who’s Talking” and “Look Who’s Talking Too” and “Look Who’s Talking Now”

Alley played Mollie opposite John Travolta as James in this charming, unforgettable series of movies about pregnancy, becoming a parent, childhood and finding love in not-ideal circumstances set amid the backdrop of New York City in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Sally Goodson in “David’s Mother”

Edited from IMDB: Sally Goodson, played by Kirstie Alley in this Emmy-Award-winning role, has been raising her autistic son David, played by Michael A. Goorjian, alone since her husband left many years ago. Now a social worker discovers that Sally has been dodging “The System” to keep her son with her, instead of putting him in an institution. Each feels they know what’s best for David. But their opinions are not the same. Sally’s developing relationship with John Nils, played by Sam Waterston, is caught in the middle.

Veronica Chase on “Veronica’s Closet”

Alley played Veronica Chase in the comedy sitcom that ran from 1997 to 2000. The premise? From IMDB: “Veronica Chase is the best romance expert around. Unfortunately, her expertise only works on others. After dumping her womanizing husband, she must build back her life and image through her company, and with the help of its employees.”

Here’s a look at beginning of the pilot:

Alley as a version of herself on “Fat Actress”

According to IMDB: An actress (Alley, playing a version of herself) struggles to lose weight and revive her Hollywood career. Making a cameo in the episode below -- John Travolta -- as himself.

