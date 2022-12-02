LIST: This is where you can get pictures taken with Santa across the Houston area

(Image by Santa Cortney from Pixabay)

HOUSTON – Santa Claus is coming to town!

With Christmas just around the corner, Santa is paying an early visit to children in Houston.

Here’s a list at photo-op locations across Houston:

Mall options

Baybrook Mall

500 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood, TX 77546

Most accessible parking lot for guests is Ent. 2. Most accessible entrance for guests to enter mall is Ent. 2

Dates: Available times through Dec. 24

Reservations are encouraged. Click here to make a reservation.

Deerbrook Mall

Embark on an enchanted adventure to take pictures with Santa. Join him to create magical memories you and your family will always remember!

Dates: Available times through Dec. 24

Reservations are encouraged. Click here to make a reservation.

First Colony Mall

Most accessible parking lot for guests is JCPenney Parking Lot. Most accessible entrance for guests to enter mall is Entrance 1. Receive a free phone call from Santa as our exclusive gift to you when you book online.

Dates: Available times through Dec. 24

Reservations are encouraged. Click here to make a reservation.

The Galleria

The ultimate holiday tradition awaits!

Dates: Available times through Dec. 24

Reservations are encouraged. Click here to make a reservation.

Katy Mills Mall

It’s Santa Photo Time! Book through Dec. 24

Dates: Available times through Dec. 24

Reservations are encouraged. Click here to make a reservation.

Memorial City Mall

Register and visit Santa Claus at Memorial City Mall through Dec. 24. Get free digital downloads with your paid reservation.

Dates: Available times through Dec. 24

Reservations are strongly suggested. Click here to make a reservation.

Willowbrook Mall

Receive a free phone call from Santa as an exclusive gift when you book online.

Dates: Bookings available through Dec. 24

Reservations are encouraged. Click here to make a reservation.

Theme/Water Park options

Big Rivers Waterpark

Come on out to the second annual Christmas at Big Rivers, Friday and Saturday nights. Admission to this event is $19.99. Included with admission are the fairgrounds, visit with Santa, free pictures with Santa, using your camera or phone, free arts and crafts decoration, petting zoo, sand hill, and hay pavilion.

Dates: Friday and Saturday nights in December

Click here for more information.