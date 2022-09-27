PHOTOS: Mum-tastic! These are the fabulous crafty designs we received from viewers who definitely have a way with a glue gun

Homecoming mums, as shared by KPRC 2 users in September 2022.

HOUSTON – Homecoming season 2022 brings the return of one of the biggest and grandest of traditions of Texas: homecoming mums.

The massive designs are the stuff of legend.

The legacy continues, as we learned when we asked you to submit your photos of this year’s crop of homecoming mum creations. Wow, y’all didn’t disappoint.

Here are just some of the photos that were shared with us.

Don’t see yours yet? Share it with us here.

TMHS sophomore double mum (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

"I made this homecoming mum for son and his date. The boys helped make the braided ribbons. Spent about $100.00. Lots of fun... a main mum and a hip mum connected by a love braid." (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Senior mum for a yearbook editor (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

A photography mum (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Cy Woods for my granddaughters and Jake (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Senior mums (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Loved making these while it lasted. Did them for my niece and nephew and then my son. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Madison Marlins mum (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Dayton Homecoming (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

A Mickey mum for her senior year (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Pin Oak Middle School Cheer Team Homecoming mums (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sixth grader My'Kiah Joubert Homecoming for Albert Thomas Middle School (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Homecoming mum submitted to KPRC 2. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

My daughter’s senior mum for Atascocita High School. Made by me, Moms Mums and Crafty Creations. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Made for Cassidy - junior year at Grand Oaks High School - Varsity Cheer (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Clear Springs sophomore mum (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Senior mum for a varsity wrestler (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Homecoming mums made by me for my two daughters. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For Lexi in Cy-Fair District! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Jasmine, a Clearbrook High School senior (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Clearbrook High School senior Alyssa (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Atascocita High School senior mum and garter, made my Moms Mums & Crafty Creations (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

