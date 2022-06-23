Foodie paradise: Tasting event will bring together diverse set of treasured Houston-area chefs

The James Beard Foundation will hold a tasting event showcasing Houston’s restaurant community on Wednesday, June 29.

The event, which be held at Silver Street Studios, will kickoff the James Beard Foundation’s Taste America culinary series.

Taste Houston will offer guests the opportunity to taste dishes from a roster of the city’s most acclaimed chefs.

Here’s a look at the menu:

Chef Dawn Burrell, Late August

Cured Salmon with Tamarind Tiger Fry, Cucumber, and Crunchy Salmon Skin

**Dairy-free, gluten-free, nut-free, and shellfish free

Chef Gustavo Baharona, Hinoki Sushiko presented by Choose Chicago

Squid Noodles with Wagyu XO Sauce

**Dairy-free, gluten-free, and nut-free; contains shellfish

Chefs Evelyn Garcia and Henry Lu, Kin HTX

Ceviche with Lemongrass Leche de Tigre, Chili Oil, and Sesame Crisp

**Dairy-free, gluten-free, and nut-free; contains alliums and nightshades

Chefs Christine Ha and Tony J. Nguyen, Xin Chào

Vietnamese Wagyu Meatball

**Dairy-free, gluten-free, and shellfish-free; contains fish, gluten, and nuts

Chef Rebecca Masson, Fluff Bake Bar

Star Crossed Lover Bars > Puffed Rice Squares with Salted Caramel and Chocolate

**Nut-free; contains dairy and gluten

Chef Ruben Ortega, Xochi, H Town Restaurant Group

Lemon–Ricotta Cake with Strawberry Consommé, Vanilla–Orange Blossom Cream, and Lemon Verbena Gel

**Contains dairy, gluten, and nuts

Chef Cassie Shortino, Phoenix

Smoked Pork Loin with Pickled Blueberries, Tonnato, and Fennel Frond

**Dairy-free, gluten-free, nut-free, and shellfish-free; contains fish sauce

Chef Kaitlin Steets, Theodore Rex

Tomato Toast

**Vegetarian; nut-free; contains dairy and gluten

Chef Michelle Wallace, Gatlin’s BBQ

Hickory-Smoked Catfish with Deconstructed Dirty Rice

**Gluten-free, nut-free, shellfish-free; contains dairy

General admission tickets, which include access to the cocktail and tasting reception, are $175. Premier tickets are $225 and include access to the cocktail and tasting reception, as well as early access to the reception.

For tickets and more information, visit www.jamesbeard.org.