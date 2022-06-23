Foodie paradise: Tasting event will bring together diverse set of treasured Houston-area chefs

The James Beard Foundation will hold a tasting event showcasing Houston’s restaurant community on Wednesday, June 29.
The event, which be held at Silver Street Studios, will kickoff the James Beard Foundation’s Taste America culinary series.
Taste Houston will offer guests the opportunity to taste dishes from a roster of the city’s most acclaimed chefs.
Here’s a look at the menu:
Chef Dawn Burrell, Late August
Cured Salmon with Tamarind Tiger Fry, Cucumber, and Crunchy Salmon Skin
**Dairy-free, gluten-free, nut-free, and shellfish free
Chef Gustavo Baharona, Hinoki Sushiko presented by Choose Chicago
Squid Noodles with Wagyu XO Sauce
**Dairy-free, gluten-free, and nut-free; contains shellfish
Chefs Evelyn Garcia and Henry Lu, Kin HTX
Ceviche with Lemongrass Leche de Tigre, Chili Oil, and Sesame Crisp
**Dairy-free, gluten-free, and nut-free; contains alliums and nightshades
Chefs Christine Ha and Tony J. Nguyen, Xin Chào
Vietnamese Wagyu Meatball
**Dairy-free, gluten-free, and shellfish-free; contains fish, gluten, and nuts
Chef Rebecca Masson, Fluff Bake Bar
Star Crossed Lover Bars > Puffed Rice Squares with Salted Caramel and Chocolate
**Nut-free; contains dairy and gluten
Chef Ruben Ortega, Xochi, H Town Restaurant Group
Lemon–Ricotta Cake with Strawberry Consommé, Vanilla–Orange Blossom Cream, and Lemon Verbena Gel
**Contains dairy, gluten, and nuts
Chef Cassie Shortino, Phoenix
Smoked Pork Loin with Pickled Blueberries, Tonnato, and Fennel Frond
**Dairy-free, gluten-free, nut-free, and shellfish-free; contains fish sauce
Chef Kaitlin Steets, Theodore Rex
Tomato Toast
**Vegetarian; nut-free; contains dairy and gluten
Chef Michelle Wallace, Gatlin’s BBQ
Hickory-Smoked Catfish with Deconstructed Dirty Rice
**Gluten-free, nut-free, shellfish-free; contains dairy
General admission tickets, which include access to the cocktail and tasting reception, are $175. Premier tickets are $225 and include access to the cocktail and tasting reception, as well as early access to the reception.
For tickets and more information, visit www.jamesbeard.org.