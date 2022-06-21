Drag star, Texas native Shangela coming to Houston’s Bayou Music Center in December

HOUSTON – Shangela, beloved “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant and Texas native, announced a show on Dec. 3 at Houston’s Bayou Music Center.

Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, June 24 at 10 am at livenation.com.

The show is part of a 10-city tour which will kick off on Oct. 18 at Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C., make stops across the country in New York, Michigan, Florida, Texas, and more before wrapping in Los Angeles on Dec. 6 at the The Wiltern.

D.J. “Shangela” Pierce is a native of Paris, Texas, and graduated with honors from Southern Methodist University. Pierce currently stars as a co-host of the Emmy-nominated HBO series “We’re Here.” The unscripted series recruits small-town residents across America to participate in a one-night-only drag show along with renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka O’Hara.

As drag queen Shangela, Pierce is recognized as the first contestant to compete on three separate seasons of the Emmy award-winning reality series “Rupaul’s Drag Race.”