Now that’s a gas benefit: Krispy Kreme selling original glazed dozens at national average price of regular gas

HOUSTON – What’s better than filling up your gas tank? How about a dozen donuts that cost the same price as a gallon of gas?

As a way to combat “deflation,” popular donut shop Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is making wallets happy with a Wednesday special that’ll sweeten the pain at the pump.

Every Wednesday from June 8 through August 31, customers can purchase one Original Glazed dozen at the cost of the national average of one gallon of regular gas, according to the company on their website.

Normally, Original Glazed dozens are usually priced at $10.79.

The company said prices will be updated on Tuesday prior to the sale.

Customers can redeem the offer by picking up in-store, drive-thru, and online pickup at all Houston-area shops.

