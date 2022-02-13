Historic landmark: LA Memorial Coliseum once hosted first-ever Super Bowl, other big events

LOS ANGELES – The greater Los Angeles area has a long history with the Super Bowl, as the game has been held at stadiums across the region, several times, including the first Super Bowl.

Known as the World’s Greatest Stadium, The LA Memorial Coliseum turns 100 in January of 2023 and is home to Super Bowl I, played in 1967.

At the time, the game was called AFL-NFL World Championship Game. The Green Bay Packers punched the Kansas City Chiefs 35 to 10. Super Bowl VII was also held at the Coliseum.

The Coliseum is the only venue to host two summer Olympics and soon third, come 2028.

Home to USC Trojans, the Los Angeles Rams called it home on two previous tenures, as did the Raiders, the Chargers, and the Dodgers.

The 1959 world series was hosted within its walls. Several US presidents visited the coliseum, along with international dignitaries.

Mega music icons chose the Coliseum for a venue to wow thousands. In 1984 it was named a national and state historic landmark.

Ad

The Olympic cauldron above the entrance on the east end is a reminder of the coliseum’s opulent old days and its bright future for Olympic games.