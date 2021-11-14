KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Shadow, a professional ball fetcher!

Volunteers at the Houston Humane Society say that Shadow is such a snuggle bug!

The pup, who’s been at the shelter since May of this year, loves to play fetch and going out for walks!

Shadow is heartworm positive, but shelter officials don’t want you to fret. Heartworm treatment is sponsored by the Houston Humane Society. They hope that Shadow can rest at his new home as he undergoes heartworm treatment.

Meet Shadow at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston. The humane society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Shadow into your home, you can jump start the adoption process by filling out this form and bringing it with you to the humane society.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

Ad

View more animals in need of a home here.