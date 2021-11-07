KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Blake, a 6-year-old German Shepherd who loves head scratches and car rides

Volunteers at the Houston Humane Society say that Blake, one of the shelter’s senior dogs, could make the perfect family member.

Blake, a 6-year-old German Shepherd, came to the shelter in June 2021; and he’s ready to go to a great home.

The shelter says Blake loves to eat, receive head scratches and riding in the car. He is also great with other dogs and children.

In honor of Senior Pet Month, Blake’s adoption fee is 50% off all month!

Meet Blake at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston. The humane society is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Blake into your home, you can jump start the adoption process by filling out this form and bringing it with you to the humane society.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

