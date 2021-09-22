Partly Cloudy icon
Features

Oktoberfest: Celebrate a German tradition with Texas flair at these 6 events around the Houston-area

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

HOUSTON – Oktoberfest is here, Houston!

Grab your steins and pour your favorite bier, many Houston hotspots from restaurants to breweries are celebrating Oktoberfest in a huge way.

See which of your favorite places are celebrating Oktoberfest this year:

Urban South Brewery

Where: 1201 Oliver, Houston

When: Sept. 25, noon-10 p.m.

Urban South Brewery is bringing the German-inspired celebration to H-Town. Specialty mugs will be available for sale and food will be served by Divine Dogs and Cortlandt BBQ.

Karbachtoberfest at Karbach Brewing Co.

Where: 2032 Karbach, Houston

When: Weekends starting Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Karbach Brewing Co. in northwest Houston will hold their annual Karbachtoberfest every weekend from Sept. 24 through Oct. 10. Live music, weiner dog races, and stein hoisting competitions will be held throughout each weekend.

Oktoberfest Houston 2021

Where: The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park, 105 Sabine St., Houston

When: Friday, Oct. 22 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 23 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Oktoberfest Houston 2021 combines adds a Texas twist to a German tradition. Tickets are now available here.

Saint Arnold Oktoberfest

Where: 2000 Lyons, Houston

When: Oct. 1-3 beginning at 6 p.m.

A special celebration at one of Houston’s popular breweries will have Valina Polka with Das Ist Lustig, a German food themed menu, commemorative mugs, and more!

King’s BierHaus Oktoberfest

Where: Kings BierHaus (Weekend 1: 2044 East TC Jester, Houston, Weekend 2: 828 FM 646, League City)

When: Weekend 1 - Oct. 1st-3rd, Weekend 2, Oct. 22-24

From keg tapping to carnival games, Oktoberfest at Kings BierHaus will be the biggest ever. VIP tickets are available and includes parking, food, more.

Eureka Heights Oktoberfest supporting Comp-U-Dopt

Where: Eureka Heights Brew Co.

When: Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Come celebrate Oktoberfest with a great cause! There will be a live and silent auction supporting Comp-U-Dopt, an organization whose mission is to provide technology access to underserved youth.

Did we miss any events? Let us know in the comments.

