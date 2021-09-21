On your mark: Texas’ largest kayak, canoe race to be held on Buffalo Bayou

HOUSTON – Grab your kayaks and canoes, it’s time to race.

The Buffalo Bayou Partnership will host its 49th annual Regatta, Texas’ largest kayak and canoe race.

Participants can take part in a 15-mile trek along Buffalo Bayou from Voss Road in west Houston to Allen’s Landing in downtown, competing in several competitive classes, including solo, recreational, and tandem.

The 49th Annual BBP Regatta Presented by Gillman Subaru is 10/2! Sign up today and $AVE. Early 🐥 pricing ends tomorrow, 9/17, at 11:59pm. Registration includes a t-shirt (with the logo at the end of this video 😍), Saint Arnold Brewing Company beer at the finish (for 21+), lunch from Raising Cane's and Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, and of course, a good time. Everyone is invited to cheer on participants at the free finish line party, located at Allen’s Landing, from 11:30-2:30pm. Note: Entry does not include a boat rental. Sign up here: https://buffalobayou.org/event/49th-annual-bbp-regatta/ Posted by Buffalo Bayou Partnership on Thursday, September 16, 2021

Participants can bring their own boat, as long as it meets certain requirements. Otherwise, rentals are available from a list of vendors here.

Registration is $55 per participant and will close Sept. 30. Those who register on the day of the race will lose eligibility for awards and will start five minutes after the last start of the race, according to the Buffalo Bayou Partnership.

To register, click here.