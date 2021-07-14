Artist behind “Be Someone” graffiti design to showcase Houston-inspired artwork at UH-Clear Lake

HOUSTON – The University of Houston-Clear Lake will host an art gallery reception for the artist who is behind the “Be Someone” design.

The artist, who remained anonymous and whose artwork became a famous landmark for all Houstonians will exhibit his art featuring the banner, which was created in 2012 onto a train bridge over I-45, according to a news release.

He told the university’s newspaper, “The Signal,” that the artwork is a message for people who are trying to find their true selves.

“Once you find you, you can spread as much of you to the world as you can,” he said in a statement.

The exhibition is currently taking place at UH-Clear Lake’s art gallery, located on the first floor of the Bayou Building. An evening reception will take place Thursday from 4-6 p.m.

For more information on the exhibition, click here.