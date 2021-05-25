2nd annual Asian Restaurant Weeks: How Houstonians can participate, support Houston-area restaurants

HOUSTON – The second annual Asian Restaurant Weeks returned this month and due to the pandemic, restaurants are in need of support more than ever.

Hosted by OCA Greater Houston, Asian Restaurant Weeks allows Houstonians to explore Asian cuisine from fine and specialty restaurants to smaller, mom-and-pop restaurants.

This year’s annual event is going on now until June 15, per the OCA Greater Houston website.

Houstonians can donate $20 and receive an Asian Restaurant Weeks Passport that is filled with special discounts at participating restaurants. Donations received supports business revenue and feeds frontline workers and first responders working through the pandemic and supporting OCA-Greater Houston youth programs.

Restaurant owners who wish to participate in Asian Restaurant Weeks can fill out an online form here.

These are the restaurants participating in this year’s Asian Restaurant Weeks.