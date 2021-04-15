Take a look inside Mister Rogers’ former home listed for sale

Mister Rodgers' home is up for sale in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH – A beautiful day in the neighborhood includes a shot at owning a piece of childhood history.

The home formerly owned by Fred Rogers, better known and loved by fans as Mister Rogers, was listed for sale by a Pittsburgh-area realtor.

Measured at 3,600 square feet, the home was built in 1921 and was home to Rogers, his wife, Joanne and their two sons, WPXI reported.

According to Laura Corcoran, who listed the property on the Coldwell Banker website, the five-bedroom, three-bath home has two French doors, high ceilings, a library with shelves to store books in, and a large front porch. There is also a spacious living room, home office area, and family exercise room.

The home has a price tag of $850,000. See the images below to take a sneak peek.

Mister Rodgers' home is up for sale in Pennsylvania (Linda Corcoran/Coldwell Banker Realty)

