You can stop by this shop every day for a free doughnut after you get your COVID-19 vaccine

There are plenty of benefits to reap from getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but we’re about to throw another one at you: If you provide your vaccine card at any U.S. Krispy Kreme location, you can get a free original glazed doughnut.

Anyone else feeling like a kid, getting a treat for doing the right thing?

The company said in a tweet: “We’d like to show our sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine ... Bring your COVID-19 Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop near you and receive 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut!”

But here’s the best part: according to Krispy Kreme, they’re offering up the freebie any time, any day, even every day -- through the remainder of 2021 -- even if you’ve you’ve already taken advantage of the deal.

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible, and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s Chief Marketing Officer.

So even for those of you who haven’t yet received a vaccine, there’s still plenty of time to cash in on the deal.