White Oak, Buffalo Bayou to become new home of new art mural dedicated to migratory birds

HOUSTON – A new mural is being installed at two of Houston’s bayous near the University of Houston-Downtown dedicated to the migratory birds of Houston’s major waterways.

The mural, titled “Confluence,” is being developed by Jane Kim, co-founder of Ink Dwell studio and commissioned by Houston Parks Board and in collaboration with Buffalo Bayou Partnership. It tells a story about birds and how they seasonally change color to attract mates, explained a news release.

Measured at about 223 feet in length, the mural’s background will serve as a map of Houston’s bayous.

"Confluence" is currently being developed near UH-Downtown (Anthony Rathbun, Houston Parks Board)

“Houston is one of the most diverse cities in the United States, and that’s not just limited to its people,” Kim said in a statement. “The region’s wetlands attract a spectacular array of bird life and ‘Confluence’ is a monument to that beauty and diversity.”

Once completed, “Confluence” will be visible from office buildings and UH-Downtown’s campus buildings.

The mural began development this month and is set to complete between four to six weeks, the release said.