Would you eat brisket for breakfast? Now you can, thanks to a new item from Einstein Bros. Bagels

HOUSTON – If you’re craving for some slow-cooked brisket for breakfast, Einstein Bros. Bagels has your back with a new egg sandwich hitting participating locations nationwide starting Thursday.

The sandwich features slow-smoked beef brisket, cooked with cheddar cheese and cage-free eggs, topped with smoky chipotle sauce.

Brisket is for breakfast! That's right. Try our NEW Texas Brisket Egg Sandwich on a fresh-baked Jalapeño Bacon Gourmet Bagel. #Brisket4Breakfast pic.twitter.com/wzVj2QzqEa — Einstein Bros. (@EinsteinBros) February 25, 2021

Also making its debut is the Jalapeno Bacon Gourmet Bagel, which can be paired with the new egg sandwich.

The new Texas Brisket Egg Sandwich is now available at all Houston-area Einstein Bros. Bagels for a limited time only for $6.79.

Will you eat brisket for breakfast from Einstein Bros. Bagels? Tell us in the comments below.