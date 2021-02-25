68ºF

Features

Would you eat brisket for breakfast? Now you can, thanks to a new item from Einstein Bros. Bagels

Ana Gonzalez
, Digital Contributor

Tags: 
Food
,
Einstein Bros Bagels
,
Brisket
,
Texas
,
eating
,
things to do
Texas Brisket Egg Sandwich (Einstein Bros. Bagels)

HOUSTON – If you’re craving for some slow-cooked brisket for breakfast, Einstein Bros. Bagels has your back with a new egg sandwich hitting participating locations nationwide starting Thursday.

The sandwich features slow-smoked beef brisket, cooked with cheddar cheese and cage-free eggs, topped with smoky chipotle sauce.

Also making its debut is the Jalapeno Bacon Gourmet Bagel, which can be paired with the new egg sandwich.

The new Texas Brisket Egg Sandwich is now available at all Houston-area Einstein Bros. Bagels for a limited time only for $6.79.

Will you eat brisket for breakfast from Einstein Bros. Bagels? Tell us in the comments below.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: