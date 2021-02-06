This Valentine’s Day, you can book your ‘trash ex’ a free stay in a dumpster

Love it or dread it, here it comes again: Valentine’s Day. This February, if you find yourself burned by a bad breakup, stewing over a soul-shattering split from a significant other or reeling after a romance gone wrong, look no further. Hotel booking site Hotels.com is offering spurned singles a constructive, albeit unconventional, path to inner peace -- and, as an added bonus, participants might just win a “get over them” getaway in the process. This is what we call a win-win scenario.

Via a cheeky Hotels.com Valentine’s Day promotion, those suffering from the post-breakup blues can book their “trashy ex” an all-expenses paid stay in the dumpster “where they belong”.

“Calling all travelers with emotional baggage: Hotels.com wants to help you reserve your ex a stay where they belong– in a dumpster, figuratively of course, and you a stay where you belong — we are envisioning a penthouse suite,” the hotel booking site writes.

Participants are asked to detail why their ex deserves a night in the dump. They’ll also be asked to describe their dream hotel stay. In return, they’ll receive “a fictional yet equally satisfying booking confirmation email for [their] ex’s figurative V-Day Dumpster Stay,” and they’ll be entered for a chance to win a sweet prize -- one of 15 $300 Hotels.com gift cards.

“Are they sleeping in an actual dumpster? No, we’re not THAT crazy, but imagine the satisfaction and closure you’ll get while sleeping in a plush, five-star hotel bed after sending them to the dumps,” the hotel booking site writes in a release. “Like they say, revenge is a dish best served as room service, in bed, with a robe on, and nonstop cable TV playing. They do say that, right?”

Only submissions received before 8 a.m. ET on Feb. 12 will be considered. The lucky winners will receive their gifts cards via email by 5 p.m. ET that evening.

“If there are two truths on which we can all agree, it’s that we have a terrible ex who should be left in the past, and travel is always one of the best forms of self-love,” said Jennifer Dohm, Head of PR and Communications at Hotels.com, in a release. “That’s why Hotels.com is rewarding travelers looking for a way to move on and move up from their former flames this year with this one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day offer.”

For more information on the promotion, visit hotels.com.

