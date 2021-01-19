LIST: ‘Selena’ among movies planned for Rooftop Cinema Club venue opening off Navigation

HOUSTON – February is looking “lovely” as Houston’s Rooftop Cinema Club is set to open their new venue in Houston’s East End District.

The Drive-in off Navigation is set to open Thursday. The business claims its 64-foot structure is the “largest drive-in screen” in Houston.

The 2021 season begins with several February themes, starting with Black History Month, Galentine’s and Valentine’s Day, and late filmmaker John Hughes’ birthday. A full list of movies showing can be found on its website.

Some movie showings will also feature “Community Screenings”, where ticket prices will benefit The Beacon, a local charity that helps bring an end to homelessness. Tickets are $5 per vehicle up to two occupants, and $10 per vehicle for three or more occupants.

Tickets for The Drive-In off Navigation are available starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday and cost between $22-$36 per vehicle, depending on vehicle occupancy and the day of screening.

The venue is open Wednesday through Sunday.

These are the featured February films:

Feb. 3: “Father of the Bride,” “50 First Dates”

Feb. 4: “Romeo & Juliet,” “Friday the 13th”.

Feb. 5: “Love & Monsters,” “Poetic Justice”

Feb. 6: “Aladdin,” “Selena”

Feb. 7: “Casablanca,” “House Party”

Feb. 10: “She’s The Man,” “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Community Screening)

Feb. 11: “Dirty Dancing,” “The Best Man”

Feb. 12: “Lady & The Tramp,” “Crazy Rich Asians”

Feb. 13: “Bridesmaids,” “Girls Trip”

Feb. 14: “Love & Basketball,” “The Notebook”

Feb. 17: “Clueless,” “The Bodyguard”

Feb. 18: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (John Hughes’ Birthday), “Pretty in Pink”

Feb. 19: “Happy Feet,” “Freaky”

Feb. 20: “The Incredibles,” “Candyman”

Feb. 21: “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “Queen & Slim”

Feb. 24: “Grease,” “The Five Heartbeats” (Community Screening)

Feb. 25: “Jurassic Park,” “Fight Club”

Feb. 26: “The Goonies,” “Friday”

Feb. 27: “Ratatouille,” “Creed”

IF YOU GO:

Rooftop Cinema Club’s The Drive-in off Navigation

Address: 2300 Runnels St., Houston

Tickets and showtimes: click here