LIST: ‘Selena’ among movies planned for Rooftop Cinema Club venue opening off Navigation

HOUSTON – February is looking “lovely” as Houston’s Rooftop Cinema Club is set to open their new venue in Houston’s East End District.
The Drive-in off Navigation is set to open Thursday. The business claims its 64-foot structure is the “largest drive-in screen” in Houston.
The 2021 season begins with several February themes, starting with Black History Month, Galentine’s and Valentine’s Day, and late filmmaker John Hughes’ birthday. A full list of movies showing can be found on its website.
Some movie showings will also feature “Community Screenings”, where ticket prices will benefit The Beacon, a local charity that helps bring an end to homelessness. Tickets are $5 per vehicle up to two occupants, and $10 per vehicle for three or more occupants.
Tickets for The Drive-In off Navigation are available starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday and cost between $22-$36 per vehicle, depending on vehicle occupancy and the day of screening.
The venue is open Wednesday through Sunday.
These are the featured February films:
Feb. 3: “Father of the Bride,” “50 First Dates”
Feb. 4: “Romeo & Juliet,” “Friday the 13th”.
Feb. 5: “Love & Monsters,” “Poetic Justice”
Feb. 6: “Aladdin,” “Selena”
Feb. 7: “Casablanca,” “House Party”
Feb. 10: “She’s The Man,” “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Community Screening)
Feb. 11: “Dirty Dancing,” “The Best Man”
Feb. 12: “Lady & The Tramp,” “Crazy Rich Asians”
Feb. 13: “Bridesmaids,” “Girls Trip”
Feb. 14: “Love & Basketball,” “The Notebook”
Feb. 17: “Clueless,” “The Bodyguard”
Feb. 18: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (John Hughes’ Birthday), “Pretty in Pink”
Feb. 19: “Happy Feet,” “Freaky”
Feb. 20: “The Incredibles,” “Candyman”
Feb. 21: “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “Queen & Slim”
Feb. 24: “Grease,” “The Five Heartbeats” (Community Screening)
Feb. 25: “Jurassic Park,” “Fight Club”
Feb. 26: “The Goonies,” “Friday”
Feb. 27: “Ratatouille,” “Creed”
IF YOU GO:
Rooftop Cinema Club’s The Drive-in off Navigation
Address: 2300 Runnels St., Houston
Tickets and showtimes: click here