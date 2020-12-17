Houston-area dad receives car from Baytown company ahead of the holidays

John Rose and his daughter Journee will be recipients of this year's Bates' 22nd Annual Responsible Parenting Award.

HOUSTON – A Houston-area dad made history as becoming the first to receive a rehabbed car from Bates’ 22nd Annual Responsible Parenting Award on Thursday.

According to a release from the Harris County Department of Education (HDCE), in collaboration with Bates’ Collision Centers in Baytown, this was the first time in 22 years a young father was presented the keys to a rehabbed car.

The award is normally given to needy moms during the holiday season whose children are enrolled in HCDE Head Start.

The car was presented to John Rose, an Amazon delivery driver and daughter Journee, 4. According to HCDE in a statement Rose had to turn his life around after getting into trouble in his younger years.

“This car is going to change my life because I won’t have to take the bus anymore,” Rose said in a statement. “I will be able to take my daughter to school every morning. It’s important to be in my child’s education.”

Owner of Bates’ Collision Center Lee Bates said in the release he was “immediately impressed” by Rose’s essay about his life on his application, mentioning that he “owned his mistakes in his life” and wanted to be a good father to his daughter.

The car gifted to Rose and his daughter Journee also included gifts inside the vehicle and is equipped with insurance for six months. Journee was also gifted a bike with training wheels as her own ride.