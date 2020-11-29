Peek inside: These are Houston’s Top Apartments of 2020, according to the Houston Apartment Association

Earlier this month, the Houston Apartment Association recognized several apartment communities as among the best in the city at its annual (and this year, virtual) HAA Honors Awards ceremony.

89 communities self-nominated and a panel of industry veterans selected 14 winners.

Judging was based on several criteria: resident service, physical appearance, community service, operating performance, amenities and unique features.

2020 Honors Winners:

Category: Less than 100 Units

Mirabella features 96 apartment homes, with varied floorplans, abundant natural light, spacious walk-in closets, hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and gourmet kitchens with faux granite counter tops. The community amenities include detached garages, a signature landscape swimming pool, two community picnic areas with BBQ grills, a children’s playground, business conference center, a 24-hour fitness center, and an on-site clothes care center.

Address: 12055 Sabo Rd Houston, TX 77089-6282

Management: Verve Assets

Category: Built Before 1980

Westwood Village Apartments are located in Rosenberg. The recently remodeled apartment homes combine modern and cozy designs and offers hardwood floors, granite countertops and designer touches such as the breakfast nook. Amenities include a dog park with an agility course, fully equipped fitness center, two swimming pools, soccer and basketball courts, a laundry facility, as well as an outdoor kitchen & picnic pavilion and an outdoor shaded lounge area.

Address: 1217 Westwood Drive Rosenberg, TX 77471

Management: Rockstar Capital Management

Category: Built 1980-1989

Parc at South Green is conveniently located between southeast Houston and Pasadena and offers beautifully renovated 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom homes, including two-tone accent paint, fireplaces in select homes, stainless steel appliances, vinyl wood flooring, refinished cabinets and counters as well as a subway tile backsplash in the kitchens. Community amenities include a fitness center, a business center with a coffee bar, two sparkling swimming pools with BBQ grilling areas, an on-site off-leash dog park, and a jogging trail.

Address: 12510 S Green Drive Houston, TX 77034

Management: Asset Living

Category: Built 1990-1999

The Grand on Memorial is located in the Energy Corridor and offers spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments, featuring built-in shelves, quartz countertops, full size washers and dryers, plankwood flooring, and relaxing soaking tubs. Resident amenities at the pet-friendly community include a tech lounge, a swimming pool, private access to Terry Hershey Park & Bike Trail, garages and covered parking, package locker system as well as a coffee, fruit, juice and snack bar.

Address: 15135 Memorial Drive Houston, TX 77079

Management: Greystar

Category: Built 2000 - 2009 Garden

Camden Spring Creek offers residents spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes located between The Woodlands and Spring. Each home features a gourmet kitchen with wood-style flooring, spacious bathroom with luxurious garden tub, a large walk-in closet and a full-size washer and dryer. Residents also enjoy a technology package included with the monthly rent, resort-style pool with a lap lane, outdoor grills, a social lounge, and a private bark park and pet wash station.

Address: 301 Pruitt Road Spring, TX 77380

Management: Camden Property Trust

Category: Built 2000 - 2009 Mid Rise

La Maison River Oaks is surrounded by hip restaurants and bars, antique boutiques and independent art galleries of Upper Kirby. The luxury community offers spacious, ultra-modern one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, luxurious bathrooms and large bedrooms. Common amenities include four courtyards, two swimming pools, clubhouse, a world-class fitness center, a rooftop terrace, an expansive pet run, a professional business center and butler concierge services.

Address: 2727 Revere Street Houston, TX 77098

Management: Greystar

Category: Built 2010 - 2018 Garden Style

West Lake Park was built in 2015. Located in Northwest Houston, the luxury community offers twelve floor plans with elegant interior finishes, energy-efficient appliances, and peaceful surroundings. Amenities include an executive fitness center with aerobics/yoga/mediation room, a movie theatre with stadium seating and surround sound, a gaming area, an executive conference center, a resort-style pool, as well as a covered patio area with an outdoor flat screen TV and a cabana with outdoor kitchen.

Address: 18100 West Rd Houston, TX 77095

Management: Judwin Properties

Category: Built 2010 - 2018 Mid Rise

Camden McGowen Station was built in 2018. Located in the heart of Midtown, the luxury community is adjacent to Midtown Park. Pet-friendly and non-smoking, the community features hardwood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, ultra-modern, white lacquer upper cabinets, chef-inspired kitchens, spacious bedrooms and spa bathrooms, highlighted by 10-foot ceilings and large walk-in closets. Amenities include nearly an acre of covered and outdoor amenity decks, a zero-edge pool, an athletic club, a sky lounge, a social lounge, a private dog park with Paw Spa, and a technology package included in monthly rent.

Address: 2727 Travis Street Houston, TX 77006

Management: Camden Property Trust

Category: Built Before 2010 High Rise

The Cabochon at River Oaks has recently undergone a complete refurbishment. The high-rise community of one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments is nestled in the heart of River Oaks. Spacious modern interiors boast hardwood-style flooring, quartz countertops, efficient stainless-steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. Residents enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center, business center and lounge, a sparkling pool with outdoor grilling stations and on-site pet park. The community is in close proximity to the Memorial Park, the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center and a plethora of restaurant options.

Address: 2828 Bammel Lane Houston, TX 77098

Management: Greystar

Category: Built 2010-2018 High Rise

Aris Market Square was built in 2017. Located near the Market Square historic district in downtown Houston, this luxury, one-, two- and three-bedroom high-rise residence features gourmet kitchens with Italian-made custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious walk-in closets and 10-foot high ceilings. Common amenities include an outdoor entertainment and cooking area, open air terrace with outdoor fireplace, laptop lounge with adjacent library, fitness center, a vinyl listening room with a record collection and a pet parlor with grooming station.

Address: 409 Travis Street Houston, TX 77002

Management: Greystar

Category: New Development

Pearl Marketplace at Midtown was built in 2019. The new community is located in the heart of Midtown and features a private express elevator to the area Whole Foods. Residents enjoy a modern-metro style homes, with designer touches including plank flooring throughout living and bedroom spaces, quartz countertops, gourmet kitchens with gas stoves, walk-in closets and spa baths. High-end services and shared amenities include electric car charging stations, concierge services, grill stations overlooking downtown Houston, a pool, fitness center, sports lounge, a Sky Lounge with catering kitchen and outdoor entertainment deck, bike storage and a bike fixing station, as well as a pet spa and a bark park.

Address: 3120 Smith Street, Houston, TX 77006

Management: The Morgan Group, Inc.

Category: Tax Credit

Oasis on Ella was built in 2019 and offers resort-style, luxury living at affordable prices in the heart of North Houston. Spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes feature sleek and modern kitchens with stainless steel and black appliances, upgraded countertops, vinyl plank flooring and breakfast bars. This new community offers state-of-the-art fitness center, pool and a playground, outdoor living areas and grilling stations – all equipped with WiFi – in a park-like setting. The clubhouse offers a media room with big screen TVs, business center and a conference area, sports lounge with billiards and shuffleboard, and a large library.

Address: 13655 Ella Blvd. Houston, TX 77014

Management: Allied Orion Group

Category: Senior Living

Westmount at Braesridge was built in 1980 and offers one- and two-bedroom apartment homes for 55+ seniors who can live independently and enjoy an active lifestyle. The spacious apartments include full kitchens, large walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars and washer/dryer connections. Residents enjoy an active social schedule with monthly events, activities and trips. Other amenities include door-to-door trash valet, clothes care centers, a business center, library, pool, a tranquil garden and complimentary coffee bar.

Address: 11100 Braesridge Dr. Houston, TX 77071

Management: Westmount Realty/Parawest Management

Category: Senior Living Tax Credit

Mason Senior Apartment Homes was built in 2012 and offers active seniors a beautiful, independent living community at affordable prices. Located in Katy, the one- and two-bedroom apartments offer wood-like flooring, black appliances, quartz countertops, built-in shelving, covered patios and 9-foot ceilings. The community is conveniently located near local dining and entertainment options, parks and golf courses. Community amenities include a gazebo with a sitting area, a community laundry room, BBQ grills and picnic tables, a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center and a large community room.

Address: 2243 North Mason Road Katy, TX 77449

Management: Allied Orion Group

View the full list of winners and nominees here.