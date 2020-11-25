Houstonians share their best Thanksgiving fails from their kitchen

HOUSTON – Thanksgiving brings some incredible moments for first time cooks, and fails, of course.

Whether you forgot to turn on the oven for the turkey a few hours before guests arrive, or you gave your dinner rolls a different color other than brown, Houstonians look back to and learn from their past mistakes in hopes to make the best out of Thanksgiving.

We asked our KPRC 2 Facebook followers to share their kitchen fail stories with us, and they have certainly delivered.

Here’s what they had to say:

“A few years ago at my brothers house, my son and I were the first 2 in line to make plates. I picked up a lid to the crockpot and it slipped out of my hand and shattered everywhere!! My son and I were the only ones out of about 20 people to have a full meal. My family still reminds me of this every year and my sister-in-law was not happy because she looked forward to her mother’s dressing all year”. – Sherri Jones

“I cooked my 1st Thanksgiving dinner many many years ago I was 18 years old at time I didn’t own a microwave and my company was running late so I put the Turkey back in the oven to keep it warm and dried it out😳🥺” – Donald Biggpapa Davis

“The first time I tried deep frying a turkey I did not measure the oil level, went to lower turkey and the oil spilled over, it’s a miracle I didn’t burn the house down. And yes I was outside..” – Jose F. Villagran

“i cooked the turkey with the packed giblets still inside. I had no clue they were there. yikes!” – Kay Meacham brown

“My wife was in charge of pecan pies. Made them from scratch and not sure what she did wrong but wgen she put 2 in the oven after a while they both exploded. Epic mess in tge oven. We had to buy another stove.” – Gregory Glenn

“This was the year that I forgot that the rolls were in the oven until we were eating dessert🤣🤦🏻‍♀️” - Brittany Hansen Pitt

“I put the turkey in the oven on low and let it cook overnight. Got up in the morning and told my husband I didn’t smell aroma. Went to check and discovered I did not turn on oven. Had company coming. I’m a panic cooked it the microwave and all turned out great.” – Anita Hunter

“I didn’t fail however Thanksgiving day about 6 years ago I turned on the oven to preheat it for the turkey when I started smelling burning hair I opened up the oven to discover a burned rat inside it” – Edward Gonzalez

“I don’t have a personal story that was my fault, but my wife’s uncle nearly burned the house down in Georgia. Always remember: thaw the turkey prior to deep frying. lol 😂 Thank God nobody was hurt” – James Griffin

Do you have a kitchen fail story you’d like to share? Tell us in the comments below!