Do you dig it? This mid-century modern home in Galveston is up for grabs

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re an old-school architecture fanatic, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this jaw-dropping Texas home on the market.

By the numbers: 1310 Harbor View Drive, Galveston, TX 77550 | $539,000 | 3,005 square feet | 1960 (year built) | 4 bedrooms | 4 bathrooms | 1 fireplace

Fellow Zillow-surfers, say hello to 1310 Harbor View Drive, a four-bedroom abode nestled just a few hundred feet from the Galveston Bay.

Houston architect W. Irving Phillips, Jr. designed the two-story home for owners Mr. and Mrs. Louis Paul, Jr. back in 1960, according to Pino Shah and the Galveston Historical Foundation’s “Galveston Architecture: A Visual Journey.”

The home’s exterior is a modernist dream; there’s a grid-patterned brise soleil, wood paneling, a distinct flat roof and a turquoise door to boot.

Inside, highlights include original teak paneling, restored parquet floors and clerestories throughout. Oh, and if that weren’t enough to make you swoon, there’s a monochrome turquoise kitchen, a floating fireplace and turquoise terrazzo tile flooring. The home reps an inverted floor plan, meaning all its major living areas (situated on the second floor), rep some seriously stunning views of the ship channel.

Thoughtfully updated and preserved, the home retains an elusive aura of cool only ever really found in a true mid-century modern.

If you’ve got $539,000 smakeroos burning a hole in your pocket and you’re ready to pony up the big bucks to call this Galveston gem your forever home, give listing agent Bain McEldowney a ring at (409) 392-8850. For more information on the listing, click here.

Whether or not you have a half a million to spare, you can still enjoy this groovy Galveston treasure, courtesy of the internet.

Scroll through the slideshow above for a virtual tour of 1310 Harbor View Drive.

