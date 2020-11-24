Whataburger holiday yard decor includes this massive table tent

HOUSTON – For the big fans of Whataburger, the Texas staple has you covered with some tasty deals and new décor for your home.

Created by Houston-based company Holiball, Whataburger will bring some holiday cheer with inflatable ornaments that are perfect for front-yard trees. Also included in the collection is a giant inflatable table tent, with the words “Merry Christmas.”

Other items featured includes a Whataburger-themed nutcracker and a Snowbaby glass figure carrying a burger and fries.

Yule be sorry if you miss out on our Whataweek of Deals! Check out https://bit.ly/2UVelRj for more information on our upcoming deals! 🎁 Posted by Whataburger on Monday, November 23, 2020

Holiday pajamas and a new scarf and beanie bundle are also added to the apparel collection to match with this year’s Whataburger holiday sweater.

But you might want to wait a few days: Whataburger said it will have Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on holiday décor, including those Holiball yard ornaments, apparel. You will also be able to get free shipping sitewide.

To check out the new items and to purchase, click here.