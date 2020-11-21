Ultra-realistic, animatronic dinosaurs stomp into Katy for socially-distant safari experience

Dinosaurs will walk the Earth once again. Well, sort of. On view Dec. 4 through Dec. 20, Jurassic Quest’s prehistoric spectacle will transform the Katy Mills Mall parking area into an interactive drive-thru safari experience.

Dubbed the largest immersive, animatronic dinosaur experience in North America, the traveling animatronic attraction features more than 70 life-size dinosaurs, including an 80-foot Spinosaurus and 50 foot-long Megalodon.

In the drive-thru experience, “Jurassic Quest’s herd of animatronic dinos are displayed in realistic scenes that allow guests to experience them roaring and moving from their own vehicles as they drive their way through the tour,” Jurassic Quest organizers state on the event’s website.

Created in collaboration with leading paleontologists, the life-sized dinos were “painstakingly replicated in every detail,” according to organizers. “Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, had feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing the dinosaurs to life.”

Guests can listen to an audio guide as they drive through the exhibit. All in all, the experience takes about an hour.

The drive-thru experience at Katy Mills Mall, 5000 Katy Mills Circle, Katy, will operate 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on opening day, Dec. 4, and from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays until Dec. 20. There are no tours on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Tickets are available online only. There will be no tickets sold at the gate. Timed-entry tickets cost $49 per vehicle, and $80 for passenger vehicles that seat 9-15 people. The drive-thru dino experience has a 25-foot maximum length limit on vehicles. Motorcycles and similar vehicles are not permitted at Jurassic Quest.

Each party will receive a free digital souvenir photo.

Visitors may also opt for tour add-ons, including an “Explorer Pack” that has three dinosaur surprises, a “Tracker Pack” that has three dinosaur surprises and crafts and activities to do at home, and a “Trainer Pack” that includes five dinosaur surprises and crafts and activities to do at home.

For additional information, visit jurassicquest.com.

