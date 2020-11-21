Tired of 2020? Ride out the rest of the year in this West Texas bunker for rent

2020 feels cursed. It’s clobbered us with one catastrophe after another (e.g., the worst pandemic in a century, economic collapse, social unrest and a bitter election.) Chances are, your phone’s been buzzing with breaking news nearly every day, if not every other hour, of this never-ending year.

And even if you’ve only occasionally peeked at the news, the stress of so many alerts and updates may have left you feeling a bit burnt out. A break from the hubbub of 2020 could probably do you some good.

Short of time travel, your best bet at an escape is traveling so far from civilization (and its cell service) your phone, and the world events it won’t stop chiming on and on about, cease to pester you. And once you find yourself out in the middle of nowhere, go underground for good measure.

Enter The Lincoln bomb shelter, a Cold War-era fallout shelter retrofitted as a short-term rental. Located in Marfa, the low-profile Airbnb is an oasis of isolation where guests can ride out the rest of the year in relative comfort.

The underground bunker boasts a bed, a fridge, microwave, hotplate, high-speed wifi, a Smart TV and a full bathroom with a shower.

On the vacation rental’s Airbnb page, dozens of comments from former guests praise the quirky accommodations.

“This is one of the most unique and fun stays you will ever come across,” wrote Alyssa, who stayed in September 2020. “Don’t let the small space put you off, there’s plenty of room to do everything you need to. This wasn’t just a place to stay, it was an EXPERIENCE so worthy of what Marfa stands for. I would suggest the bomb shelter, and the Lincoln, to anyone.”

Another lodger appreciated the peace and quiet the bunker offered.

“One of the more interesting Airbnb’s I’ve stayed in,” wrote Parker, who stayed in October 2020. “It was very dark and quiet throughout the night and morning, which made for a great night’s rest.”

One happy camper complimented the Airbnb’s gracious hosts, Clark and Adam.

“The bomb shelter was one of the best experiences I’ve had at an Airbnb,” wrote Marcela, who stayed in May 2019. “Clark & Adam were great hosts and made the experience seamless. We will definitely never forget our stay!”

On Airbnb, Clark and Adam boast the title “Superhosts,” a designation reserved for Airbnb hosts considered a cut above the rest. Superhosts tote a rating of 4.8 or higher, a record of zero cancellations, and a response rate of at least a 90 percent.

The underground bunker currently rents for $107/night. For more information, visit airbnb.com.

Color yourself a claustrophobe? For you, we have some less, well, confining accommodations: A West Texas Airbnb perched atop a mountain.

Now, enough with the words. Why blab on and on about this one-of-a-kind rental when we can let these photos talk the talk for us? Scroll below to take a peek inside this wonderful and wacky space.

The Lincoln Bomb Shelter (Airbnb)

What do you think about this West Texas rental? Is it worth the price? Would you book a stay here? Share your thoughts in the comments below.