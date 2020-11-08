Peek inside: Sean Connery’s former French Riviera residence on the market

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for images to tack to your French dream home vision board, you’re an international man of mystery on the hunt for a luxurious lair, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this stunning French Riviera residence formerly owned by the late actor Sean Connery, the Scottish actor who found international fame as Hollywood’s original James Bond.

By the numbers: €30,000,000 | 10,764 square feet | 1.24 acres | 5 bedrooms | 5 bathrooms | 3 reception rooms | 1 home gym | 1 rooftop terrace | 2 guest villas

Located in the French resort city of Nice, the striking estate - perched on a hillside overlooking the Mediterranean Sea - is fit for Agent 007 himself.

The Belle Epoque-style home, known formally as Villa Le Roc Fleuri, exudes old-school French Riviera luxury.

The main house, which spans six stories, contains five bedrooms and five baths in a 10,764-square-foot floor plan. The master bedroom occupies an entire floor. Other highlights include an indoor pool, gym and a wine cellar.

Outside, either by the pool or whilst meandering through the terraced gardens, sip on a martini — shaken, not stirred — while enjoying the home’s jaw-dropping views of the sea.

Hand over a cool €30,000,000, around $35.6 million, and this real estate gem is yours for the taking. For more information on the listing, click here.

Whether or not you have millions to spare, you can still enjoy this stunning French estate, courtesy of the internet.

Scroll below for a virtual tour of the property

French Riviera residence formerly owned by the late actor Sean Connery (Knight Frank)

Sean Connery's former estate (Knight Frank)

Sean Connery's former estate (Knight Frank)

