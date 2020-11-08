Need a digital detox? Book a yurt at this off-the-grid getaway overlooking Big Bend

2020 feels cursed. It’s clobbered us with one catastrophe after another (e.g., the worst pandemic in a century, economic collapse, social unrest and a bitter election.) Chances are, your phone’s been buzzing with breaking news nearly every day, if not every other hour, of this never-ending year.

And even if you’ve only occasionally peeked at the news, the stress of so many alerts and updates may have left you burnt out.

An escape from the hubbub of 2020 could probably do you some good. Short of time travel, you’re best bet at an escape is traveling so far from civilization (and its cell service) your phone, and the world events it won’t stop chiming on and on about, cease to pester you.

Enter The Local Chapter, an isolated oasis in West Texas where guests can set down their screens (unsurprisingly, cell service is less than stellar out in the middle of nowhere), stretch their legs, breathe in the fresh air and rejuvenate in the natural world. The scenic campground consist of five luxe yurts perched on a 392-acre mesa overlooking Big Bend National Park.

Each 573-square-foot yurt boasts a king bed, indoor fireplace, large bathroom with oversized shower, dining table telescope, mini fridge, microwave, coffee maker, private deck, fire pit and a telescope for stargazing.

On the vacation rental’s Airbnb page, dozens of comments from former guests praise the Insta-worthy accommodations.

“Wow, what an amazing place,” wrote David, who stayed in September 2020. “The views are incredible by day and by night, but the yurt is equally beautiful so it’s hard to choose between inside and out. This is everything it appears to be. We didn’t want to leave.”

Another lodger was equally amazed by the site’s unobstructed, 360-degree views of Big Bend National Park.

“We could not have asked for a better place to spend the week,” wrote Robin, who stayed in July 2020. “The views are unparalleled...perfect view of the Chisos Mountains and The Window to our left and Santa Elena Canyon in the distance to our right. Our yurt was pleasantly cool in the 115 degree heat and the breeze off the mesa was wonderful in the evenings while we stargazed. Very quiet location! We will definitely be back!”

One happy camper complimented the Airbnb’s gracious host, Amber

“The Local Chapter was a magnificent reset for me,” wrote Fabiola, who stayed in August 2020. “It’s truly beautiful, and Amber was an amazing host - answering all my questions promptly and being there for me in these uncertain COVID times. I highly recommend visiting!”

On Airbnb, Amber boasts the title “Superhost,” a designation reserved for Airbnb hosts considered a cut above the rest.

Yurts at The Local Chapter start at $421/night. For more information, visit thelocalchapter.com or airbnb.com.

Now, enough with the words. Why blab on and on about these incredible accomodations when we can let these photos talk the talk for us? Scroll below to take a peek inside this stunning space.

