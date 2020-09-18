Houston Zoo’s newest exhibit features this stunning area of the world

HOUSTON – No need for a passport or a plane ticket to visit Houston Zoo’s upcoming exhibition.

The Houston Zoo announced Wednesday that they’re working on their latest expansion project, with a focus on the Pantanal region of South America. The 4.2 acre area contains multiple species and explores the legendary tropical wetlands of Brazil, according to a news release.

Some of the species guests will encounter are giant river otters, golden lion tamarins, howler monkeys, and blue-billed curassows. Others include exotic species such as the green anaconda and smoky jungle frogs.

We’re bringing South America’s Pantanal to YOU! Our newest exhibit opens to the public on Sat, Oct. 10. This exhibit... Posted by Houston Zoo on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The Houston Zoo partnered with four wildlife conservation organizations in the Pantanal region with a focus on research and monitoring, and threat reduction.

The Zoo said in a release that guests who visit the exhibit are “doing their part to save this special place.”

The exhibit is set to open on Oct. 10, with preview days for members set for Oct. 8 and 9. Tickets can be reserved online at the Houston Zoo website.