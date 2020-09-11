Buy a beer, give back to Houston: Texas chefs brew up Karbach Pilsner to help restaurant workers

HOUSTON – Two renowned Texas chefs are joining forces with a Houston brewery to craft a special pilsner that allows you to give back to the community.

Austin-based chef Aaron Franklin and Houston-based chef Chris Shepherd joined forces to create a one-of-a-kind beer with Karbach Brewing in hopes to bring something good out of 2020.

The new beer, called Horseshoe Pilsner will benefit Southern Smoke Foundation, supporting food and beverage workers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, according to a release.

The beer drew inspiration from Chef Aaron Franklin’s annual Hot Luck Festival, which was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

Horseshoe Pilsner is “made to be the perfect palate cleanser” and is perfect to enjoy with Texas barbecue, said Franklin, who owns Franklin Barbecue in Austin. The beer has a 4.5% ABV and has a smooth, light flavor.

Both Franklin and Shepherd hope they will raise up to $100,000 for Southern Smoke Foundation.

Horseshoe Pilsner will make its debut next month at Karbach Brewing Co.