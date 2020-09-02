83ºF

Here’s how to join #MyTODAYPlaza to celebrate NFL Kickoff between the Texans, the Chiefs

#MYTODAY Plaza Loves Football
#MYTODAY Plaza Loves Football

HOUSTON – TODAY is hosting a virtual celebration on #MyTODAYPlaza for NFL Kickoff on September 10th, and we are looking for proud Houston Texans & Kansas City Chiefs fans to join us!

Are you the biggest Texans or Chiefs fan? Are you excited to watch the game on September 10th on NBC?

Let them know your fan story for a chance to kick off the game day on the show!

If you’re interested in participating, fill out the form here and choose your team. A producer will reach out to selected fans with instructions.

