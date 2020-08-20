Historic Houston Heights jewel reconfigured as 5-room office space listed for nearly $1M

HOUSTON – In the market for new office space or a historic Bayou City residence to call your forever home? Would your ideal location be the lively Houston Heights? If so, be sure to take a virtual tour of the estate at 1007 Heights Boulevard that’s listed for $995,000.

This historic 1908-built abode was reconfigured as a 5-room office space, with two located downstairs and three upstairs. Its garage was also reconfigured as a fully-functioning two-story apartment with a second-level deck and storage room underneath it. The .17-acre lot still has four to five parking spaces available, plus street parking.

The Houston Association of Realtors listing says the traditional-style home can be retrofitted back to a single-family home, however, none of the five bedrooms have closets. The two-story residence reps 2,630-square-feet of living space, one full bath, two half baths and an air-conditioned attic.

Century-old architectural features that remain include a wraparound porch, corbeled staircase, stained glass windows, crown molding, hardwood floors and clerestory windows, per the listing.

"One could enjoy lounging on this wrap around porch!" 1007 Heights Boulevard (HAR)

"This is a view of the foyer looking into the conference room and down the hall to the open reception area. Conference room could be the formal living room." 1007 Heights Boulevard (HAR)

"Foyer area. Diamond window and stain glass over the front door with the oval glass are a few of the details of this grand property. The french doors to the right close off the conference room for privacy." 1007 Heights Boulevard (HAR)

"Conference room has filtered light from the large windows and note yet another unique stain glass detail at the top of this front window." 1007 Heights Boulevard (HAR)

"This is the half bath/powder room under the stairs, across from the conference room. Sunglasses anyone?" 1007 Heights Boulevard (HAR)

"Reception is to the right in this picture. And there are multiple shelves in this house for all your prized articles and or books." 1007 Heights Boulevard (HAR)

"Reception area/Dining Room has a separate entrance with a brass lion knocker on the exterior door. The clerestory window in this room is of an Arts and Crafts design." 1007 Heights Boulevard (HAR)

"Kitchen also has clerestory windows that bathe the room with light. Electric cooktop, double SS sinks with recent faucet plus dishwasher and open shelving create a functional kitchen." 1007 Heights Boulevard (HAR)

"Kitchen doubles as a media room with shelving for all things needed. There is also a skylight above." 1007 Heights Boulevard (HAR)

"Bath can easily be converted back to include the tub or shower. Currently, that section has shelving and is being used for storage." 1007 Heights Boulevard (HAR)

"Full view of office/bedroom one. All windows have Venetian blinds." 1007 Heights Boulevard (HAR)

"Full view of office two ~ also with Venetian blinds window treatment." 1007 Heights Boulevard (HAR)

"Ascending to second floor and three more offices/bedrooms." 1007 Heights Boulevard (HAR)

"Hallway second floor landing. Original 5-panel doors with original glass doorknobs add to the architectural charm of this property." 1007 Heights Boulevard (HAR)

"This office/bedroom is in the front of the house. Great views from these windows. There are Hunter type blind window treatments on the second floor. They are adjustable from the top or can be raised from the bottom as seen in this picture." 1007 Heights Boulevard (HAR)

"This office/bedroom looks over the back yard. This room has chair railing and built-in shelves with storage above. There is vestibule upon entering this room with additional shelving." 1007 Heights Boulevard (HAR)

"This is the opposite view of the second-floor landing hallway. To the right is the full bath and directly forward is the stairway to the attic." 1007 Heights Boulevard (HAR)

"Office/bedroom front/second floor with a view of the shelving." 1007 Heights Boulevard (HAR)

"Second-floor vestibule outside bathroom with shelving and a view of the beautiful house next door." 1007 Heights Boulevard (HAR)

"Second floor full bath. There is a half-moon clerestory window in this room(not shown) and you can see the stars at night." 1007 Heights Boulevard (HAR)

"Attic view fully air-conditioned." 1007 Heights Boulevard (HAR)

"Garage apartment with a second-floor deck has a patio also. There is storage below the apartment." 1007 Heights Boulevard (HAR)

"Here is the ADA access to the back door entrance. There is a raised brick pathway and recently replaced stairs to the garage apartment." 1007 Heights Boulevard (HAR)

"This is the garage apartment living/bedroom. There is a Murphy bed on the right (not shown) that makes this a very efficient enjoyable space. French doors lead out to the deck!" 1007 Heights Boulevard (HAR)

"Garage apartment kitchen has tile floor, gas stove/oven and a unique corrugated metal decor." 1007 Heights Boulevard (HAR)

"Garage apartment bathroom with unique corrugated metal design! Clawfoot tub was recently resurfaced." 1007 Heights Boulevard (HAR)

