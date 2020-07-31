SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know the best friend duo running Hidden Beauty Retreat Medspa & Laser Center in Spring

HOUSTON – If you’re looking to support a local business, you should get to know Hidden Beauty Retreat Medspa & Laser Center and its owners Lois Seymour and Janet Siddiqi -- who also happen to be best friends.

The business journey for these two women entrepreneurs began about five years ago when they crossed paths in Houston after moving from the United Kingdom.

With Lois’s business background in working for national newspapers in London and Australia, and Janet’s 30-year experience as a registered nurse, they decided to join forces to open up an aesthetics medical center.

However, as women, Seymour said they faced many obstacles.

“At times, we didn’t feel like we were taken seriously and possibly patronized and talked down to,” Seymour said. “But as women in our 50s, we have come to expect it! Just a shame it still goes on.”

The best friend duo opened their facility in May 2017 in an older cottage-style office in Old Town Spring.

“Whilst this was a super cute location it had old building problems,” Seymour said. “We worked tirelessly to build the business so we could move to a more modern location with better facilities, which we did in November 2018.”

But having a new and improved location also meant having to pay higher rent, Seymour said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the business has lost income and has been struggling to pay its staff and bills.

“People can support us by scheduling an appointment to enjoy our services or buying our products online,” Seymour said. “We offer free consultations and have specials such as Botox, $180 for a 20 unit package, and body contouring (trusculpt 3D) half off!”

Seymour says she and Siddiqi both have a passion for providing excellent service and a unique customer experience.

“You will see from our reviews that we achieve this,” Seymour said. “We are so very appreciative of our regular, loyal clients, however like any business, we need to be growing and attracting new clients.”

Seymour says the business is following all COVID-19 health guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect patrons and staff, such as asking clients to complete health questions prior to arriving, not allowing anyone in the building unless they’re wearing a mask, checking clients’ temperature, offering hand sanitizer upon arrival, having one client in the reception area at a time, having staff wear personal protective equipment at all times, among many other precautions.

“Our aim is to provide anti-aging and skincare solutions whilst keeping you looking natural and refreshed,” Seymour said.

Hidden Beauty Retreat Medspa & Laser Center is located at 2162 Spring Stuebner Road, Unit 160. The facility is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays.

For more information, visit its website or call (281) 205-0025.