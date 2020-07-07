SO SELENA: This ADORABLE 4-year-old is the sweetest Selena lookalike we’ve ever seen

HOUSTON – Coronavirus may have cancelled a Selena-themed party, but the spirit lives on for Aubrey.

Erika Ramirez, one of KPRC 2′s desk assignment editors, shared images of her soon-to-be 4-year-old daughter, Aubrey, who donned a Selena outfit for what would have been her birthday party later this week.

“I was so sad, but she’s a trooper and understands why we couldn’t have it,” said Ramirez.

The costume is a miniature version of the iconic ensemble Selena Quintanilla-Perez wore during her last televised concert at the Astrodome during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 1995.

Aubrey smiling for the camera. (Erika Ramirez/Facebook)

Ramirez says Aubrey is obsessed with Selena, knowing all her dance moves and singing every song.

Friends of Ramirez fell in love with Aubrey’s cute outfit. Here’s what some had to say:

“How cute is she?! I love her Selena outfit. Happy birthday to her and I’m sorry she’s missing out on her [birthday].” - Amy Michelle

“Cuteness overload! She’s rocking that outfit, happy blessed birthday to her!!” - Sandra Lee

“OMG she looks so beautiful!!!! Definitely the cutest Selena ever!” -Veronica Oliva Pacheco

