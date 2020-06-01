Hungry? These ham sliders will have you asking for more

HOUSTON – Fans of NBC’s “The Today Show” have certainly seen (and possibly drooled-over) any number of cooking segments hosted Carson Daly’s wife Siri Pinter.

I wanted to share with you one that has become a fan-favorite in my house.

My wife loves experimenting with recipes and when she found Siri’s “Sticky Ham Sliders,” they looked too delicious not to try. We didn’t realize until the first bite that when Siri says “sticky,” she means it.

There’s a sweet edge to these sandwiches, balanced with the salty ham, and rounded out with melted cheese. They’re easy to make, which is easy for me to say since I didn’t make them.

If you’re looking for a tasty treat to knock an afternoon lunch out of the park, try these. And please, let me know what you think of the recipe!