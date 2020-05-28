5 reasons ‘Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team’ is a guilty pleasure for Texans

No matter how much one may dislike the Dallas Cowboys, watching CMT’s “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team” is a guilty pleasure for many Texans.

I hate the Cowboys.... But I really really love me some DCC. 🙌 — Kristina Skinner (@stinaskinnerr) August 12, 2014

The show chronicles try-outs, training camp, and every team cut leading up to the first game of the season.

Throughout the show, viewers witness all it takes to become a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader and what it means to each candidate trying to make the 36-member team.

dcc making the team is my favorite show of all time and if you can’t vibe with that. we can’t be friends — emily evans (@emiIyevans) December 23, 2019

The team prides itself as a first-class organization represented by first-class young women.

The cheerleaders rise to worldwide popularity dates back to the 70s, when the squad began to appear on network television specials and commercials.

Kicking off the ’78 season, the cheerleaders hosted their own one-hour special entitled “The 36 Most Beautiful Girls in Texas.”

In 1979, “The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” movie aired, taking a 60% share of the national television audience and becoming the second-highest rated made-for-television movie in history.

The first season of CMT’s “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team” aired in 2006, and fans are still enjoying the show today.

Here are 5 reasons why Texans love the show:

1. Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell

Director Kelli Finglass and choreographer Judy Trammell are truly the stars of the show. From auditions to the team reveal, the duo lets viewers in on what the cheerleaders don’t yet know.

2. Will the legacy make it?

Despite everyone rooting for the legacy candidate to follow in her mother’s footsteps, they’re not a shoo-in. Kelli and Judy make this crystal clear in season 13 when Kelli’s best friends and the team’s associate choreographer’s daughters Victoria and Dayton audition for the squad.

Both women were released from training camp, despite their mothers’ formerly wearing the uniform.

In season 14, Victoria reauditions and successfully makes the team.

3. The makeover episode

As explained by Kelli Finglass, the DCC look can make or break a girl’s chances of being on the squad. In each season, one episode documents the training camp candidates’ hair transformations.

4. There’s no unnecessary drama

Despite stereotypes labeling cheerleaders as catty, “Making the Team” is focused on candidates’ journey in training camp leading up to the first game of the season. No arguments. No gossip. No drama.

5. It’s Texan

You don’t have to be from Dallas to have pride that “America’s Sweethearts” are from Texas.