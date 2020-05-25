Peek inside this French-style Houston home with 26,00 square feet of space, just listed for $30 million

HOUSTON – Are you among the wealthiest of wealthiest in Texas and looking to purchase one of the incredible mansions nestled in the Bayou City? Well, if $30 million happens to be chump change to you then we’ve got good news: A French-style Houston home with massive square footage was just listed for $29,999,999.
The exquisite 26,401-square-foot chateau sits on a 2.33-acre lot in the Bayou Woods subdivision in the Memorial area.
The residence offers an abundant outdoor living space outfitted with manicured formal gardens, classical-style fountains, a resort-style saltwater pool, spa and raised pavilion.
Inside the two-story home are eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, four half baths, a beautiful multi-colored stained-glassed domed ceiling located above the grand staircase, a tiered home theatre, an elevator and more.
Here’s a look at the official listing posted on HAR.com:
“Secluded 2.5 wooded acres, this Neoclassical, close-in Memorial-area chateau is a masterpiece of luxury and refinement surrounded by private, park-like grounds. The 27,000-plus square foot chateau is designed for elegant entertaining and the display of museum-quality art. Amenities include lavish gilt and delicately-wrought, hand painted detail; meticulously reproduced period moldings; white marble tile and inlaid, hand-scraped hardwood floors; antique boiserie, chandeliers, and marble fireplaces. Expertly proportioned principle rooms include a gallery/reception hall, Versailles Room/salon, dining room, music room, east gallery hall, family room, sunroom, and breakfast/informal dining room. The kitchen is elegant offering an island, extensive butler’s pantry, and an additional catering kitchen. The setting and architecture evoke the grandeur of Versailles and the art-filled mansions of Paris’ 16th arrondissement.”
Scroll below for photos of this posh estate located at 100 Carnarvon Drive. For more details on the listing, click here.
