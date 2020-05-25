Peek inside this French-style Houston home with 26,00 square feet of space, just listed for $30 million

HOUSTON – Are you among the wealthiest of wealthiest in Texas and looking to purchase one of the incredible mansions nestled in the Bayou City? Well, if $30 million happens to be chump change to you then we’ve got good news: A French-style Houston home with massive square footage was just listed for $29,999,999.

The exquisite 26,401-square-foot chateau sits on a 2.33-acre lot in the Bayou Woods subdivision in the Memorial area.

The residence offers an abundant outdoor living space outfitted with manicured formal gardens, classical-style fountains, a resort-style saltwater pool, spa and raised pavilion.

Inside the two-story home are eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, four half baths, a beautiful multi-colored stained-glassed domed ceiling located above the grand staircase, a tiered home theatre, an elevator and more.

Here’s a look at the official listing posted on HAR.com:

“Secluded 2.5 wooded acres, this Neoclassical, close-in Memorial-area chateau is a masterpiece of luxury and refinement surrounded by private, park-like grounds. The 27,000-plus square foot chateau is designed for elegant entertaining and the display of museum-quality art. Amenities include lavish gilt and delicately-wrought, hand painted detail; meticulously reproduced period moldings; white marble tile and inlaid, hand-scraped hardwood floors; antique boiserie, chandeliers, and marble fireplaces. Expertly proportioned principle rooms include a gallery/reception hall, Versailles Room/salon, dining room, music room, east gallery hall, family room, sunroom, and breakfast/informal dining room. The kitchen is elegant offering an island, extensive butler’s pantry, and an additional catering kitchen. The setting and architecture evoke the grandeur of Versailles and the art-filled mansions of Paris’ 16th arrondissement.”

100 Carnarvon Drive. "Expansive marble front portico with recessed art niches and carved detailing; decorative fluted columns and pilasters. A magnificent two-story covered front entry with dramatic 33' barrel-vaulted coffered archway with fluted marble columns and carved ionic capitals, as well as, 9' tall double-glass doors and sidelights with custom scrolled-iron grillwork overlaying 3/4" tempered glass panels and custom hardware. Upper level arched glass transom above front door with matching scrolled-iron grill." (HAR)

100 Carnarvon Drive. "The East gallery hall is a colonnade of ten columns and pilasters with illuminated carved Corinthian capitals and uplights at the base of each column. The hall includes groin-vaulted and hand-painted ceiling and hand-crafted Venetian plaster walls. Diagonally set 24" x 24" white marble tile floor with decorative in-laid multi-colored marble thresholds between columns. Two sets of exquisitely carved antique hand-carved French doors imported from Europe open to formal dining room." (HAR)

100 Carnarvon Drive. "The Versailles room has acute attention to historical detail and exquisite master craftsmanship replicated for this room; many design elements and architectural features found in the grand salons on Versailles. 16' ornamental cove ceiling with leaf-and-berry oval garland surrounded by reed-and-ribbon embossed molding. Illuminated curved cove ceiling border of hand-crafted and hand-painted floral appliques. Gas log fireplace with ornately carved antique marble mantelpiece imported from Europe." (HAR)

100 Carnarvon Drive. "The breakfast room boasts antique salon wall panels imported from a European chateau reassembled and restored including carved archway from kitchen to breakfast room. The kitchen includes upper and lower wood cabinets and slab granite counters with ogee aging. There are two granite islands with wood bases, one island which boasts two warming drawers and seating on the opposite side. The second island includes Viking gas 6-burner range with double ovens." (HAR)

100 Carnarvon Drive. "The formal dining room boasts antique salon wall panels and doors that were imported from a European chateau which were then reassembled, hand-glazed and restored. Gas log fireplace with antique carved marble mantelpiece imported from Europe. 14' custom ceiling of antique hand-painted canvas panels imported from Europe. Three sets of seamless glass doors, as well as, two sets of antique paneled French doors." (HAR)

100 Carnarvon Drive. "Upper level of grand stair hall features a Tiffany-esque multi-colored stained glass-domed ceiling. The semi-circular walls include three mirrored panels and two arched, recessed and lighted art niches. The grand staircase boasts scrolled-ironwork balustrade, brass accents and polished brass banister; brass medallions, rosettes swags and festoons painstakingly recreated by using lost wax method." (HAR)

100 Carnarvon Drive. "Pictured is the tiered theatre with upholstered damask patterned wall panels with lower-level embossed friezes of floral garlands, swags and festoons. Oval ornamental cove ceiling with embossed garlands, appliques and recessed cove lighting. Recessed ceiling-mounted projector with a wall-mounted projection screen. Two rows of upholstered reclining theatre seats with built-in cup holders." (HAR)

100 Carnarvon Drive. "The rear covered dining terrace includes a custom African mahogany coffered ceiling with 17' ceiling height. Curving marble steps with dual scrolled ironwork balustrades descend from the glass French doors of the gallery reception hall. Secluded private marble-tiled spa is nestled between two marble staircases and overlooks flower gardens below." (HAR)

100 Carnarvon Drive. "Pictured is the raised pool pavilion which overlooks the resort-style, saltwater pool and spa. Enclosed private seating area flanked by parterre garden, ARBOR, container tree garden, as well as, imported olive trees and classically-inspired fountains." (HAR)

100 Carnarvon Drive. "Pictured is the formal parterre garden and ARBOR and container tree garden. Extensively landscaped property with formal gardens, low marble walls, marble balustrades and established planting beds. The combination of covered gallery porches and open-air terraces and gardens provides abundant outdoor living space." (HAR)