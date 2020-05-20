SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know these 7 minority-owned businesses in Katy that offer great food, quality haircuts and creative design solutions
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is continuing to feature local businesses as the Houston economy re-opens. Today we’re featuring minority-owned businesses in the Katy area:
Lone Star Bike
Lone Star Bike is a brand new bicycle repair shop that specializes in repairing, upgrading and servicing road, mountain, cruise, urban and vintage bikes.
Address: 1114 L. Praire Drive
Text: (832) 641-4717
Springtime Pediatrics
Springtime Pediatrics focuses its practice on nurturing children and laying the foundation for them to grow into healthy and strong adults, according to its website.
Address: 23530 Kingsland Boulevard Suite 100
Phone: (832) 844-1470
View this post on Instagram
We can't thank all of our families and our sponsors enough for attending our Fight The Flu Festival! We had a great turnout and a full day of fun! Here are pictures from the event. If you have pictures to share, make sure you tag us on social and use the hashtag #fighttheflufestival. 😃 @txfootanklespec @childrenslighthouseclayrd @biglovecancercare #ShineMusicandDance #CommunityHealthChoice #SpecialKidsCare #springtimepediatrics #pediatrics #pediatrician #pediatricians #kidshealth #family #parents #moms #dads #katytexas
Fusion Grill
This burger restaurant in Katy has a five-star rating on Yelp and Facebook.
Address: 1453 S Mason Road
Phone: (281) 717-8935
Strike Zone Barbershop
One of this Katy barbershop‘s first clients was none other than Houston Astros player George Springer.
Address: 811 Avenue D
Phone: (971) 444-9309
View this post on Instagram
@strikezonebarbershop ya recibió su primer cliente nada más y nada menos que el MVP de la WorldSeries @super_springer de los Astros de Houston. Y nos obsequió su firma también. Mi gente no se pierdan el Opening de Nuestra Barbería @strikezonebarbershop desde las 9am a 7pm.
Geral Sweet Bakes
Owner Geraldine Machado is a self-taught baker that specializes in creating unique cakes and macaroons.
Address: Geral Sweet Bakes is based out of Katy.
Text: (786) 302-7612
View this post on Instagram
Yellow stripes drip cake and Chocolate heart with gold splatter 💛 . . Cake comb: @sweet_escape001 . . #cake #dripcake #dripcakes #stripescake #cakestripes #cakecomb #buttercream #buttercreamcake #buttercreamart #cakedecorating #cakedecorator #cakedesigner #cakethatinspire #cakeinspiration #cakecakecake #annyversarycake #baker #homebaker #houstonbaker #selftaughtbaker
Tire & Wheel Source
This tire dealer and repair shop in Katy has a five-star Facebook rating. Its services include level kit installations, vehicle wraps and more.
Address: 18703 W Little York
Phone: (281) 656-8559
Movento Modern Design
Since 2006, this Katy shop has specialized in designing, manufacturing and installing contemporary modern kitchens, closets, bathrooms and more.
Address: 21815 Katy Freeway Suite C-106
Phone: (832) 291-3911
View this post on Instagram
- @moventodesigntx - Uno de los trabajos que más disfruté hacer!!!! Desde el diseño de la cocina, la fabricación y la instalación!!!! Todas las puertas y gavetas tienen #servodrive de #blum sistema de asistencia eléctrico para abrir y cerrar solo con un botón! ➡️➡️➡️Desliza!!! #hosuton #katy #houstonmoderndesign #newhomeshouston #kitchen #closet #bath #moventodesign @moventodesigntx diseño de interiores de mi amiga @zamiraarizainteriors
