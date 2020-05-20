SUPPORT LOCAL: Get to know these 7 minority-owned businesses in Katy that offer great food, quality haircuts and creative design solutions

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is continuing to feature local businesses as the Houston economy re-opens. Today we’re featuring minority-owned businesses in the Katy area:

Lone Star Bike is a brand new bicycle repair shop that specializes in repairing, upgrading and servicing road, mountain, cruise, urban and vintage bikes.

Address: 1114 L. Praire Drive

Text: (832) 641-4717

Springtime Pediatrics focuses its practice on nurturing children and laying the foundation for them to grow into healthy and strong adults, according to its website.

Address: 23530 Kingsland Boulevard Suite 100

Phone: (832) 844-1470

This burger restaurant in Katy has a five-star rating on Yelp and Facebook.

Address: 1453 S Mason Road

Phone: (281) 717-8935

Strike Zone Barbershop

One of this Katy barbershop‘s first clients was none other than Houston Astros player George Springer.

Address: 811 Avenue D

Phone: (971) 444-9309

Owner Geraldine Machado is a self-taught baker that specializes in creating unique cakes and macaroons.

Address: Geral Sweet Bakes is based out of Katy.

Text: (786) 302-7612

This tire dealer and repair shop in Katy has a five-star Facebook rating. Its services include level kit installations, vehicle wraps and more.

Address: 18703 W Little York

Phone: (281) 656-8559

Since 2006, this Katy shop has specialized in designing, manufacturing and installing contemporary modern kitchens, closets, bathrooms and more.

Address: 21815 Katy Freeway Suite C-106

Phone: (832) 291-3911