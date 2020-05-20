Houstonians say these 5 places and chefs make the best devil’s food cake
HOUSTON – In honor of National Devil’s Food Cake Day on Tuesday, we asked our social media followers where they find the best devil’s food cake in Houston.
Here’s what they recommended:
Fluff Bake Bar
Address: 1701 15th Street, Houston
Website: fluffbakebar.com
Many of our Instagram followers praised Fluff Bake Bar’s Veruca Salt cake, which is a devil’s food cake topped with salted caramel buttercream and pretzel pieces, named after one of the characters from “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”
Decadent Coffee & Dessert Bar
Address: 50 Promenade Way, Sugar Land; 4828 Waterview Town Center Blvd., Richmond
KPRC 2 Instagram follower @sharla_tx says Decadent’s cakes are “hands down the best," served in cupcake, bundt and full cake form.
It’s a Sweet Saturday! Get your dessert for your Easter family meal today! We have a delicious selection of cakes, pies, cookies, brownies, cupcakes and so much more. We will be closed Easter Sunday. Give us a call at 832-500-0511 to place your order today. #curbside #ubereats #doordash #grubhub
AshleyCakes
Address: 2032 TC Jester, Houston
Website: ashleycakeshouston.com
Recommended by KPRC 2 Instagram follower @smpiccolo, AshleyCakes is located in the Heights and serves several chocolatey versions of cakes, including Devil’s Food.
Celebrate FRIDAY with curbside treats: 💙 CUPCAKES, COOKIES & LEMON BARS & 💝 SIGNATURE ROUND CAKES (7") Just call ahead & we'll have your order ready for pickup Come see us noon - 5pm Flavors 🧁 CUPCAKES: Funfetti, Oreo, Wedding Cake & Chocolate 🍪 COOKIES: Our famous Chocolate Chip Cookies and Chocolate Chip Sandwiches 🍋 LEMON BARS: a customer favorite! 🎂 SIGNATURE CAKES: feed 5-10 & can be personalized ...we also have birthday candles! 1. Call ahead to place your order & provide payment 2. Pull-up curbside & give us a ring. We'll deliver to you 3. ENJOY! ☎️ 832-834-6958 💕 AshleyCakes Houston 2032 East TC Jester Blvd. Houston, TX 77008 For custom orders, please visit our website: https://www.ashleycakeshouston.com/custom-orders
The Bakery Cupcakery
Instagram: thebakerycupcakery
A home-based bakery run by Victoria Alcoser, she told VoyageHouston in an interview that she makes custom cakes, cakepops and cupcakes. She was nominated for a 2017 Houston Bestie award for her kids cakes.
Chef Manders
Instagram: chef_perezamanda
Several KPRC 2 Instagram followers praised Chef Manders for her cakes, including @jessicaleal1995, who gives her three thumbs up.
