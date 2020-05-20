Houstonians say these 5 places and chefs make the best devil’s food cake

HOUSTON – In honor of National Devil’s Food Cake Day on Tuesday, we asked our social media followers where they find the best devil’s food cake in Houston.

Here’s what they recommended:

Fluff Bake Bar

Address: 1701 15th Street, Houston

Website: fluffbakebar.com

Many of our Instagram followers praised Fluff Bake Bar’s Veruca Salt cake, which is a devil’s food cake topped with salted caramel buttercream and pretzel pieces, named after one of the characters from “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

***SOLD OUT. We will do it again next week!*** WE MADE A FEW CAKES... 6” Veruca salt available ONLINE for pick up tomorrow. #cakecakecake #washyourhands #supportthesweethustle #toosmalltofail Posted by Fluff Bake Bar on Thursday, April 16, 2020

Decadent Coffee & Dessert Bar

Address: 50 Promenade Way, Sugar Land; 4828 Waterview Town Center Blvd., Richmond

KPRC 2 Instagram follower @sharla_tx says Decadent’s cakes are “hands down the best," served in cupcake, bundt and full cake form.

AshleyCakes

Address: 2032 TC Jester, Houston

Website: ashleycakeshouston.com

Recommended by KPRC 2 Instagram follower @smpiccolo, AshleyCakes is located in the Heights and serves several chocolatey versions of cakes, including Devil’s Food.

The Bakery Cupcakery

Instagram: thebakerycupcakery

A home-based bakery run by Victoria Alcoser, she told VoyageHouston in an interview that she makes custom cakes, cakepops and cupcakes. She was nominated for a 2017 Houston Bestie award for her kids cakes.

Chef Manders

Instagram: chef_perezamanda

Several KPRC 2 Instagram followers praised Chef Manders for her cakes, including @jessicaleal1995, who gives her three thumbs up.