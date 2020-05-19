Opulent Houston mansion comes with Koi pond, pool, $6M price tag

HOUSTON – An opulent Houston mansion boasting luxury in every corner just landed on the market and could be yours for $5,980,000.

Situated on the largest lot at the prestigious Royal Oaks Country Club estate section, the two-story home located at 3502 Avignon Court is world class in every way. The 8,921-square-foot-home features materials imported from Italy, Holland, Brazil and India, according to the official listing posted on Har.com.

The palatial residence, built in 2005, sports five bedrooms, six full baths, three half baths, game room, a uniquely designed media room, a wine grotto, elevator and more.

On the outside, a beautiful pool located underneath an expansive covered patio and a Koi pond await you for a day of relaxation.

Scroll below to see inside the luxurious Bayou City home we’ve been babbling about.

3502 Avignon Court (HAR)

