Apartments for rent in Houston: What will $1,800 get you?

2505 Washington Ave. (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)

Listed at $1,702/month, this 1,061-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2505 Washington Ave.

The unit has hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities include a gym, on-site laundry and secured entry. The rental is cat-friendly. Expect a $300 cat deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2033 S. Gessner Road (Mid West)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 2033 S. Gessner Road. It's listed for $1,703/month.

The building has garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, the listing promises a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, a hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

917 Gillette St. (Fourth Ward)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 917 Gillette St. that's going for $1,703/month.

In the apartment, expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1755 Sky Lark Lane (Greater Uptown)

Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1755 Sky Lark Lane. It's listed for $1,704/month.

Building amenities include garage parking. In the unit, expect to see a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

3833 Dunlavy St. (Neartown - Montrose)

And located at 3833 Dunlavy St., here's a 755-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,705/month.

The apartment includes a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include a resident lounge and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

