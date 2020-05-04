San Antonio Zoo adds new drive-thru dates and raises prices after overwhelming response

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo has announced it has added more dates for Drive-Thru Experience for those who would like to take the kids out after being cooped up at home. However, you may be paying a bit more.

Zoo officials told KPRC’s sister station that tickets for the “once-in-a-lifetime” Drive-Thru Zoo Experience for May 1-3 were sold out within hours. The zoo will be open daily through May 17.

Thank you everyone for coming out and taking part in the first ever Drive Thru Zoo! We truly appreciate your support,... Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Friday, May 1, 2020

Tickets for the event increased to $60 for non-annual pass holders and $32 for annual pass holders and monthly members beginning Monday.

The Drive-Thru Zoo was created to give guests a unique experience to guests and their children, said CEO Tim Furrow. Officials were able to bring back furloughed workers to make the event happen.

To purchase tickets or to learn more about the Drive-Thru Zoo Experience, you can visit their website. All proceeds such as tickets and curbside food purchases will fund the care of the animals during the temporary closure.