Check out the 4 most popular spots in Houston's Spring Branch North neighborhood

1. Teriyaki Kitchen

Photo: Jennifer N./Yelp

Topping the list is Japanese, Korean and Asian fusion spot Teriyaki Kitchen. Located at 2659 Gessner Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 168 reviews on Yelp.

Teriyaki Kitchen has one other location in Spring. The restaurant, which makes all of its own teriyaki sauces, serves up rice plates, ramen, curry and noodle dishes. Look for the bento box, which includes a sample of an appetizer, a side dish, sushi, chicken and rice. (Check out the full menu here.)

2. Tapioca Place

Photo: mike p./Yelp

Next up is Vietnamese spot Tapioca Place, which offers sandwiches and bubble tea, situated at 10226 Hammerly Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 155 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, look for sandwiches, vermicelli dishes, fried snacks and a large selection of coffee, tea and smoothies.

3. Juarez Mexican Restaurant

Photo: K C./Yelp

Mexican and Tex-Mex spot Juarez Mexican Restaurant, which offers beer, wine and spirits and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2545 Gessner Drive, four stars out of 67 reviews.

This family-owned spot has a large menu featuring soup, salad, fajitas, enchiladas, quesadillas, burritos, tacos and rice platters. The Tex-Mex specialties include the Veracruz (bacon-wrapped shrimp and one beef taco al carbon) and the fried stuffed avocado, filled with meat and cheese. The restaurant also offers 10 different types of margaritas. (Find the entire menu here.)

4. Inkfamous Tattoo and Barber

Photo: john c./Yelp

Inkfamous Tattoo and Barber, a barber shop and tattoo and piercing spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 22 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10136 Hammerly Blvd. to see for yourself.

This chain has one other location in West Oaks. According to the business' Yelp page, the shop offers "tattoos, body piercings, men's and boy's hair cuts, beard trims and shaves." Extra barber services include eyebrow waxing and a straight razor shave with a hot towel treatment. Inkfamous Tattoo and Barber also offers body jewelry and tattoo supplies.

